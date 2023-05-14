New Delhi: An additional judge of the Gauhati High Court was elevated as a permanent judge on Saturday, the Law Ministry said.
The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification saying Justice Robin Phukan has been appointed as a judge in the Gauhati High Court.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or as they are popularly called “permanent judges”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Assam-Meghalaya border tensions erupt again at West Karbi Anglong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Suspension of internet services continues in Manipur
- Cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts
- ‘Sansari Puja’ celebrated with traditional fervour in Assam’s Golaghat
- Balancing motherhood & mental health
- Additional judge of Gauhati HC elevated as permanent judge
- Does our gut microbiota influence our health and life expectancy?