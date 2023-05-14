Additional judge of Gauhati HC elevated as permanent judge

New Delhi: An additional judge of the Gauhati High Court was elevated as a permanent judge on Saturday, the Law Ministry said.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification saying Justice Robin Phukan has been appointed as a judge in the Gauhati High Court.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Shri Justice Robin Phukan, Additional Judge of Gauhati HC has been appointed as Judge of that HC.

I extend my best wishes to him. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 13, 2023

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or as they are popularly called “permanent judges”.

Also Read | Assam-Meghalaya border tensions erupt again at West Karbi Anglong

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









