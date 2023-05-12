Dhupdhara: One person died and several others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday.
The woman, identified as 52-year-old Renubala Sangma, died in Goalpara Civil Hospital. More than 100 villagers have been admitted to Goalpara’s Bikali Model Hospital, Ranjuli Hospital, Dudhnai Hospital and Goalpara civil hospital.
Joint Director (Health) Paresh Kalita said a prayer meeting was organised in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya on Wednesday followed by a feast.
“The victims, including men, women and children, had reportedly eaten the fish that had been purchased from a local market and after that they fell ill,” Kalita said.
Meanwhile, a villager named Binsen Marak from the same village filed an FIR at Dhupdhara Police Station on Thursday.
OC Dhupdhara Utpal Chanda said, “Police have registered a case at Dhupdhara PS under Section 328 of the IPC and we have also started an investigation. We will be sending samples to the forensic laboratory on Saturday,” added Chanda.
The other victims have been experiencing severe discomfort ever since consuming the fish and have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment, he said.
As of now, over 141 people are receiving treatment at Dhupdhara Adarsh Hospital, 74 people are at Rangjuli Hospital, 27 people are at Dudhnoi Hospital, and 13 people are admitted in Goalpara Civil Hospital. Moreover, three of them are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU.
Meanwhile, Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Youth Council (GYC) and Garo Woman Council (GWC) Assam zone have expressed concern over the entire incident.
“We pray for the speedy recovery of those who are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. We demand immediate arrest of the culprit as per the law of the land and also demanded high-level inquiry into the incident,” said James Sangma, President, GYC.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
MLA Dudhnai Constituency Jadob Swargiary also interacted with the patients at Dudhnoi hospital and requested the medical staff to provide all the necessary assistance for their speedy recovery.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Intoxication is a huge challenge for society, says Virendra Kumar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: High court lauds govt’s initiative to ease traffic congestion
- CBSE Class 12 results: Pass percentage dips by 5.38 pc points
- One dead, several fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara
- Cyclone Mocha: WB govt takes precautionary measures
- Expert panel formed by Assam govt to examine legality to ban polygamy
- Assam: Fire destroys 20 shops, property worth over Rs 1 crore