Dhupdhara: One person died and several others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday.

The woman, identified as 52-year-old Renubala Sangma, died in Goalpara Civil Hospital. More than 100 villagers have been admitted to Goalpara’s Bikali Model Hospital, Ranjuli Hospital, Dudhnai Hospital and Goalpara civil hospital.

Joint Director (Health) Paresh Kalita said a prayer meeting was organised in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya on Wednesday followed by a feast.

“The victims, including men, women and children, had reportedly eaten the fish that had been purchased from a local market and after that they fell ill,” Kalita said.

Meanwhile, a villager named Binsen Marak from the same village filed an FIR at Dhupdhara Police Station on Thursday.

OC Dhupdhara Utpal Chanda said, “Police have registered a case at Dhupdhara PS under Section 328 of the IPC and we have also started an investigation. We will be sending samples to the forensic laboratory on Saturday,” added Chanda.

The other victims have been experiencing severe discomfort ever since consuming the fish and have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment, he said.

As of now, over 141 people are receiving treatment at Dhupdhara Adarsh Hospital, 74 people are at Rangjuli Hospital, 27 people are at Dudhnoi Hospital, and 13 people are admitted in Goalpara Civil Hospital. Moreover, three of them are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU.

Meanwhile, Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Youth Council (GYC) and Garo Woman Council (GWC) Assam zone have expressed concern over the entire incident.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of those who are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. We demand immediate arrest of the culprit as per the law of the land and also demanded high-level inquiry into the incident,” said James Sangma, President, GYC.

MLA Dudhnai Constituency Jadob Swargiary also interacted with the patients at Dudhnoi hospital and requested the medical staff to provide all the necessary assistance for their speedy recovery.

