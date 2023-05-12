Hailakandi (Assam): At least 20 shops and commercial establishments were gutted and property worth over Rs one crore destroyed in a fire in Ratanpurbazar area of Hailakandi in Assam, officials said on Friday.
The fire broke out around midnight on Thursday and engulfed a large part of the market, they said.
Locals informed the fire brigade and the blaze was brought under control after a few hours with the help of local residents.
“At least 20 shops and other commercial establishments were gutted in the massive fire in the market on Ratan Road. Property worth over Rs one crore was destroyed,” the officials said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The cause for the fire is yet to be known, but electrical short circuit in one of the shops is suspected to have led to the inferno, they said. Businessmen whose shops and establishments were gutted have blamed the local authorities for the poor state of electrical connections in the place and demanded compensation. the officials added.
Also read | Digitisation project for Assamese literary treasures for posterity
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: High court lauds govt’s initiative to ease traffic congestion
- CBSE Class 12 results: Pass percentage dips by 5.38 pc points
- One dead, several fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara
- Cyclone Mocha: WB govt takes precautionary measures
- Expert panel formed by Assam govt to examine legality to ban polygamy
- Assam: Fire destroys 20 shops, property worth over Rs 1 crore