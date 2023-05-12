BTC sets up committee to carry out special initiatives for development of Bodo

New Delhi: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), a self-governing body in Assam, on Friday, constituted a committee to carry out various initiatives for the development of sectors like education, agriculture, and skill development.
The committee, headed by BTC chief Pramod Boro, will implement various aspects of the ‘Bodoland Knowledge Declaration 2023’ announced in March, according to an official release.
The part of the declaration includes the establishment of a Chair in the name of late Upendra Nath Brahma, who is known as ‘Bodofa’ or father of the Bodo tribals of Assam, at Central University in Tezpur, a school of peace and happiness in BTC among others.
A building named after eminent Bodo litterateur Pramod Chandra Brahma in Guwahati’s Cotton University and knowledge collaboration for various agricultural interventions in BTR with Assam Agriculture University are among the 10 articles of the declaration.
BTC chief Pramod Boro, while welcoming the notification mentioned that the mechanism will pave the way for implementing the major aspirational provisions of the declaration, the release said.
Bodo said the ratification of the Bodoland Knowledge Declaration 2023 by the executive committee of the BTC on March 25, 2023, paved the way for the systematic implementation of the provisions in a phased manner.
Senior representatives from Central University Tezpur, Cotton University, Assam Agricultural University, and other institutions have been included in the committee.
Boro also informed that in order to streamline the development process to achieve the objective of a peaceful, smart, and green Bodoland, the aspirational BTR 100 days 150 targeted development acceleration programme is underway and has reached its second week of implementation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The programme was launched by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu last week at Kokrajhar, the release said.
The BTC was created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.
Also Read | One dead, several fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- BTC sets up committee to carry out special initiatives for development of Bodo
- Assam: Commerce Ministry agrees to tech innovation center at Tezpur Uni
- CJI launches ‘E-filing 2.0’, says service will be available round the clock
- Assam: More than 3,500 aspirants attend RGU job fair
- Meghalaya: Landslide renders building inside Tura Civil Hospital unsafe
- Students used to get bookish knowledge, NEP will change that: PM Modi