BTC sets up committee to carry out special initiatives for development of Bodo

New Delhi: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), a self-governing body in Assam, on Friday, constituted a committee to carry out various initiatives for the development of sectors like education, agriculture, and skill development.

The committee, headed by BTC chief Pramod Boro, will implement various aspects of the ‘Bodoland Knowledge Declaration 2023’ announced in March, according to an official release.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The part of the declaration includes the establishment of a Chair in the name of late Upendra Nath Brahma, who is known as ‘Bodofa’ or father of the Bodo tribals of Assam, at Central University in Tezpur, a school of peace and happiness in BTC among others.

A building named after eminent Bodo litterateur Pramod Chandra Brahma in Guwahati’s Cotton University and knowledge collaboration for various agricultural interventions in BTR with Assam Agriculture University are among the 10 articles of the declaration.

BTC chief Pramod Boro, while welcoming the notification mentioned that the mechanism will pave the way for implementing the major aspirational provisions of the declaration, the release said.

Bodo said the ratification of the Bodoland Knowledge Declaration 2023 by the executive committee of the BTC on March 25, 2023, paved the way for the systematic implementation of the provisions in a phased manner.

Senior representatives from Central University Tezpur, Cotton University, Assam Agricultural University, and other institutions have been included in the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Boro also informed that in order to streamline the development process to achieve the objective of a peaceful, smart, and green Bodoland, the aspirational BTR 100 days 150 targeted development acceleration programme is underway and has reached its second week of implementation.

The programme was launched by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu last week at Kokrajhar, the release said.

The BTC was created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.

Also Read | One dead, several fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









