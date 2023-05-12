Guwahati: The job fair at the Royal Global University ended on May 12 and was attended by more than 3,500 job aspirants.
More than 125 companies were present at the job fair and held multiple rounds of interviews for graduates, post-graduates, freshers, and experienced job seekers.
The job fair was inaugurated by Professor SP Singh, Honourable Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, Professor Rohit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor and other senior members of the management along with representatives from the recruiting companies.
In his inaugural address, SP Singh asked the students to be focussed but accommodative of their options while also being open to learning from their experience and honing their skill sets.
Wipro, HDFC Ergo, Novotel-Guwahati, L&T Finance, UpGrad, Reliance Jio, FairStar Cement, WIPRO, Marico Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail, Austin Ply, Radisson Blu were some of the companies at the RGU job fair, among many others.
As of now, more than 800 candidates were offered positions across various recruiting companies and it is estimated that by the end of the fair, more than 1000 job seekers will be placed in different companies.
