Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry has accorded approval to establish the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) supported Technology Innovation and Support Center (TISC) at the campus, an official release said on Friday.

“The TISC shall be established under the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) TISC program that provides innovators in developing countries with access to locally based, high-quality technology information and related services, helping them to exploit their innovative potential and to create, protect, and manage their intellectual property (IP) rights,” the Tezpur University media cell said.

Tezpur University is among India’s few institutes to receive this recognition and the university will work with the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) in carrying out various activities on Intellectual Property and Innovation, the statement further said.

“Tezpur University is a nodal centre in the North-eastern region, constantly working in the field of Intellectual Property Rights for the past decade with numerous awareness and promotional activities through its Intellectual Property Rights Cell. The establishment of the Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC) at Tezpur University will boost the ongoing IPR activities with the available services offered under this programme”, Prof. Pritam Deb, IPR Chair Professor at Tezpur University said.

“Over 500 TISCs are operating worldwide and establishing the same here at Tezpur University will give the host institution access to the global network. TISC at TU will also give an impetus to knowledge sharing, sharing of best practices among the TISCs, capacity building, generation and commercialization of Intellectual Properties”, Prof. Deb further elaborated.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, instituted the prestigious DPIIT IPR Chair at Tezpur University in 2020 with the vision of facilitating intellectual property education and research at the University.

“In addition to the IP management of the University, the Tezpur University IPR Cell offers IP courses in the curriculum for undergraduate, graduate and PhD students. The Tezpur University IPR Cell also takes up activities like hands-on training programmes, industry-academia meets, innovations exhibitions etc. regularly to enlighten the IP creators of the region with updated information on IPRs.” the release further added.

