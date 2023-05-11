Guwahati: Banning the movie ‘Kerala Story’ will not serve any purpose as the film is not against any community but against terrorism, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Sarma watched the movie with his family members and cabinet colleagues at a multiplex in Guwahati.
“I do not know what is happening in West Bengal but banning the film will not serve any purpose,” Sarma told reporters.
The West Bengal government has banned the screening of the film in the state stating that it may cause law and order problems.
“The film shows the conspiracy hatched against innocent girls, including those from the Muslim community. So, the decision to ban the film is, I think, wrong,” he said.
“They have banned the film as they are under the impression that it is against the Muslim community but that is not true. They should have first seen the film before banning it. Then, they would have realised that the movie has nothing to do with religion,” he said.
The CM said the movie exposes the “brutal designs of terrorist organisations in the name of religion”.
Sarma appealed to the people of Assam to watch the film with their families, particularly with girl children. He also urged parents to keep a watch on children and with whom they forge friendships.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He thanked the producer, director and the cast of the film for presenting a movie on such an important issue.
The controversy around the Sudipto Sen-directed Hindi film, ‘The Kerala Story’ started after makers dropped the trailer, which claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist organisation, ISIS.
Also Read | Assam launches cashless healthcare scheme, to benefit 26 lakh families
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: At JNU, Kuki & Meitei students organise donation drive
- Assam: CBI registers case against ONGC officials on charge of corruption
- ISRO successfully commences testing of semi-cryogenic engine
- ‘Kerala Story’ not against any commmunity: Assam CM
- 800 farmers, entrepreneurs authorised to use GI tag for 13 NE products
- Scented Basmati rice has takers in Tripura, but irrigation a big concern