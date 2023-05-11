Assam launches cashless healthcare scheme, to benefit 26 lakh families

Guwahati: The Assam government launched a healthcare scheme, offering cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

The scheme is aimed at promoting accessible and affordable healthcare, and will initially cover around 26 lakh families, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the ‘Ayushman Asom – Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ on Wednesday, coinciding with the completion of two years of his government.

Beneficiaries of the ‘Ayushman Asom’ scheme will be those who are listed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the statement said.

The scheme will cover 1,578 healthcare procedures in more than 300 empanelled hospitals within the state and all Ayushman Bharat-listed health facilities across the country.

The cashless medical treatment scheme will “initially cover approximately 26 lakh families and the number will be increased to 32 lakhs in a phased manner”, the statement said.

Addressing a programme on the occasion, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relentless pursuit of ‘Antyodaya’ to ensure the rise and development of the last person in society was the motivating factor behind the ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’.

Owing to certain limitations, many families belonging to the economically weaker sections were left out of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’, which also offers cashless healthcare treatment, he said.

The new scheme will ensure similar cashless healthcare benefits for the families which were left out, he said.

The Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society would be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the new scheme, Sarma mentioned.

The chief minister also asserted that the improvement of the healthcare sector is one of the priorities of his government.

Sarma announced the rollout of ‘Mukhya Mantri Lok Seva Arogya Yojana’, a healthcare scheme for employees of the Assam government from August 15.

This would do away with the cumbersome process of reimbursement for medical treatment expenses borne by them.

