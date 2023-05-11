Assam: CBI registers case against ONGC officials on charge of corruption

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and others on charges of alleged corruption, a statement issued by the CBI said on Thursday.

The investigative agency registered a case against the former DGM of ONGC and others for causing a loss of Rs 19.15 lakh.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The case was registered regarding some financial anomalies with a proprietor of a private company based in Jorhat who generated requisition slips for physiotherapy in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC health facilities and their dependents.

As per information, former ONGC Deputy General Manager (DGM) Dr Bijoy Kr. Shaw in collusion with Dr Eashitva Tamuly, contractual medical officer, occupational health, ONGC, Jorhat and Jadumoni Hazarika, proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic, Cinamara, Jorhat, fraudulently generated a requisition slip for physiotherapy treatment in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC.

Moreover, they had even generated fake requisition slips in the name of beneficiaries of ONGC who had already expired.

In this regard, the CBI carried out raids at multiple locations in Assam including Guwahati on Tuesday.

Sources said CBI raided the residence of former ONGC Deputy General Manager (DGM) Dr Bijoy Kr. Shaw in Guwahati and Sivasagar in Assam. Dr Shaw is an Orthopaedist at ONGC Hospital in Sivasagar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the search, the investigative agency unearthed assets worth Rs 20 crore belonging to DGM Dr Bijoy Shaw, which includes seven houses and flats suspected to have been amassed through corruption.

The assets were recovered in Guwahati during the raid.

The CBI team also launched a search operation on the commercial premises of Dr Eashitiva Tamuly in Jorhat.

The team also simultaneously conducted a raid in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun in connection with the case. Besides, the probe is still in continuation on this matter.

Also Read | Assam launches cashless healthcare scheme, to benefit 26 lakh families

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









