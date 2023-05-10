Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has set aside the conviction of an accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by a trial court and acquitted the appellant on the ground that there was non-compliance with Section 50 of the NDPS Act while searching the accused.

A single judge bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, during a judgment on Tuesday, observed that the recovery of narcotic drugs from a bag carried by a person would attract Section 50 of the NDPS Act, if, in the course of such search, the body of the suspect was also searched.

“There is ample evidence in the case on hand that body search of the appellant was undertaken. Therefore, failure to comply with Section 50 of the NDPS Act in the course of search, vitiates the seizure and the consequent conviction,” the court observed.

On August 29, 2011, at about 9:45 a.m., the appellant and a juvenile accused were searched in a place near Daulasal Natun Chowk Bazar in lower Assam’s Nalbari district, and 190 grams of brown sugar was allegedly recovered from their possession.

The trial court on April 27, 2021, convicted the appellant-accused under Section 20 (b) (ii) (B) of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for 7(seven) years and to pay a fine of Rs 70,000.

Notably, in order to prove the offence against the appellant, the prosecution side examined 12 witnesses. On the basis of the evidence on record, the trial court had passed the impugned judgment.

The appellant assailed the impugned judgment and order before the High Court.

The court said Section 50 of the NDPS Act lays down that an accused should be made aware of his right to be brought before a magistrate or a gazetted officer prior to a personal search.

The court noted that prosecution witnesses, PW-1, PW-2 and PW-3 – all customs officers, were present at the place of occurrence and supported the prosecution case that narcotic drugs were recovered from the appellant.

“On the other hand, PW-9 (a businessman) stated that the narcotic drugs were actually recovered from the possession of a co-accused (juvenile), not from the appellant. Even the witness PW-3 has stated in his evidence that he did not know exactly from whose possession the narcotic drugs were recovered,” said the court.

“This Court hereby holds that the impugned judgment is not sustainable in law. The appeal is allowed. The impugned judgment is set aside. The appellant Abdul Hail is found not guilty and he is acquitted from this case. If the appellant is in judicial custody, he shall be set at liberty forthwith, if not required in any other case.

Justice Saikia held that the prosecution evidence, regarding the recovery of narcotic drugs from the appellant, fails to inspire confidence and that the noncompliance with Section 50 of the NDPS Act has vitiated the search and subsequent conviction.

“Recovery of narcotic drugs from a bag carried by a person would attract Section 50 of the NDPS Act, if, in the course of such search, the body of the suspect is also searched. In the case in hand, there is ample evidence that body search of the appellant was undertaken. Therefore, failure to comply with Section 50 of the NDPS Act in the course of search, vitiates the seizure and the consequent conviction,” the court observed.

“Under the circumstances, this Court is of the opinion that the prosecution evidence, regarding recovery of narcotic drugs from the appellant Abdul Hai, failed to inspire confidence. Furthermore, the noncompliance of Section 50 of the NDPS Act has vitiated the search and subsequent conviction,” the court said.

Accordingly, the court set aside the impugned judgment and order passed by the trial court and acquitted the appellant.

Gauhati HC sentences lawyer to 6 months' jail for contempt of court

