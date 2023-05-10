Gadkari reviews progress of Kaziranga Elevated Road project

New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Kaziranga elevated road project.
In a series of tweets, Gadkari said, this initiative entails the construction of approximately 34 kilometres of elevated road at sites identified by the Wildlife Institute of India, where animal crossings occur.
Additionally, it involves widening the intervening at-grade road to a 4-lane highway, totalling approximately 50 kilometres in length, and building tunnels spanning approximately 3 kilometres, he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As part of cost optimisation efforts, Gadkari has instructed that the construction of the tunnels is treated as a separate project and that the debris and muck resulting from their construction be used in the road works.
The minister has also suggested the inclusion of viewing platforms on the elevated road, complete with vehicle parking and kiosks, to provide tourists with an opportunity for wildlife watching.
Also Read | Govt to set up task force for land governance in northeastern states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Over 1,450 litres of alcohol seized during Sohiong by-polls
- Nagaland: Two-day Tribal Artisan Mela held at Wokha
- Manipur violence: Ukhrul district calm, prices stable
- Gadkari reviews progress of Kaziranga Elevated Road project
- Tripura: Expectant woman found dead on delivery date, family cries foul
- Assam: Indian Navy adopts black panther at state zoo