Guwahati: On May 11, the 10th anniversary of the formation of Indian Navy’s INAS 303 naval squadron also known as Black Panthers, Commander Anil Kumar adopted a black panther at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden on Wednesday.

The black panther adopted by the Indian Navy is two years old and named ‘Raja’.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Commander Anil Kumar of the Indian Navy with the zoo authorities.

An Indian Navy official said: “Commander Anil Kumar from the squadron visited the zoo and handed over the adoption amount to the zoo authorities.” He also said that the adoption of the black panther was meant not only to commemorate the 10th anniversary milestone of the Black Panther navy unit, but also to honour the rare Black Panther species and promote wildlife conversation in India.

According to the Indian Navy, as the Black Panther squadron’s emblem is the symbol of a black panther the adoption holds special significance.

The official added, “The Assam State Zoo authorities wholeheartedly support the adoption of Raja by INAS 303 squadron. This is a testament to their commitment to preserving the environment and the animal kingdom.” He further said that the zoo team “expressed their gratitude” towards the squadron’s efforts in conserving the endangered species.

Also Read | Assam govt for removal of AFSPA from five districts: Himanta

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









