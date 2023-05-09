In the first part, we looked at how evictions in the Silsako Beel area of Guwahati not only destroyed homes but also the lives of thousands who had been living there for years. In the second part, we look at why people take such big steps even when they know of the impending risks, and what the government can do to avoid such mishaps.

Families scramble for recoverable items in an attempt to rebuild a similar home elsewhere, even if that distant future seems impossible at the moment.

Whether government officials or those evicted, everyone agrees that the conmen selling Eksonia plots have ties with influential political leaders and local police stations that help them in selling the same Eksonia land to different parties. Friends in high places like the Mandal office or the......