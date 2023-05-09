Guwahati: A Class 7 student at the Railway High School in Maligaon died on the spot after being hit by an army truck. The 12-year-old girl was riding pillion on a scooter with her father on her way to school at 8.50 am.
The truck rammed into their scooter when they were taking a right turn at Gate no 3 of her school. She was declared dead after she was rushed to the nearby Swagat Hospitals.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to police personnel at the Jalukbari station, two army personnel among others didn’t attempt to flee and are currently in the custody of the Jalukbari police station. The truck has also been seized and is in the custody of the Jalukbari police station.
Also Read | Closely monitoring Guwahati child abuse case: Himanta
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PDF-NPP merger does not attract disqualification: Meghalaya Speaker
- Active Covid cases in India dip to 22,742
- Guwahati: Girl, 12, dies after being hit by army truck in Maligaon
- Nagaland NGO gives interest-free loans to women vendors
- Are cosy business alliances holding Asia back?
- Assam approves rebate in property registration for ex-servicemen