Guwahati: A Class 7 student at the Railway High School in Maligaon died on the spot after being hit by an army truck. The 12-year-old girl was riding pillion on a scooter with her father on her way to school at 8.50 am.

The truck rammed into their scooter when they were taking a right turn at Gate no 3 of her school. She was declared dead after she was rushed to the nearby Swagat Hospitals.

According to police personnel at the Jalukbari station, two army personnel among others didn’t attempt to flee and are currently in the custody of the Jalukbari police station. The truck has also been seized and is in the custody of the Jalukbari police station.

