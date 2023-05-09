Guwahati: The Assam Government and Dalmia Cement signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for investments close to Rs 46 crore to expand Dalmia Cement’s existing businesses in Assam and provide employment by creating 2,500 jobs.

The MoU was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and CEO of Dalmia Cement Mahendra Singh in the presence of other government officials and dignitaries.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Lanka Plant of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd. in Assam

With the new investment, Dalmia Cement aims to promote industrial activity in Assam with the support of the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahendra Singh, CEO of Dalmia Cement said, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the diligent efforts made by the entire state and its government in bringing about industrial development and fostering partnerships which are creating millions of livelihood opportunities for the people of Assam.”

He further added that this year also marks the tenth anniversary of Dalmia Bharat’s manufacturing presence in the northeast and will remain committed to contributing to the region’s economic progress.

Also Read | Assam approves rebate in property registration for ex-servicemen

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









