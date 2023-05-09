Guwahati: The Joypur Army camp organised a ‘Veterans Meet’ at Assam’s Sonari on Tuesday. The meet was organised to address issues and problems faced by the veterans of all three services who had given selfless service to the nation.

The event started with an interactive grievance redressal session with the company commander of Sonari Army Camp. The veterans highlighted the need for the establishment of the Zila Sainik Board in Charaideo district and CSD facilities.

During the event, medical check-ups and canteen facilities were also provided at the company location. The event ended with a group photo and interactive lunch with veterans at the company location of Sonari army camp.

In total, 83 veterans attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Ronendra Secretary, Charaideo District Zila Sainik Association, praised the efforts put in by the Joypur Army camp towards ex-servicemen welfare.

