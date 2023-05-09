Assam approves rebate in property registration for ex-servicemen

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Monday approved a 75 per cent exemption in registration fees for acquisition of residential property by ex-servicemen or spouses of deceased defence personnel once in their lifetime.
The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, approved the exemption of the registration fee for either land, land and house, or apartment for former servicemen or widows of defence personnel, Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika said at a media briefing here Monday.
The decision taken to honour the sacrifice of ex-servicemen will assist approximately 11,000 beneficiaries till date and from next year onwards an estimated 2,000 ex-servicemen and their families will be benefitted, he said.
The cabinet also approved the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the state government and National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat for establishment of an off-site campus of NFSU in Assam.
The campus will be set up near Changsari in North Guwahati and in the interim period, the University will function from a transit campus in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Hazarika said.
The proposed off-site campus will have state of the art equipment to analyse DNA, facilitate and promote studies and research to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with Applied Behavioural Science Studies, law, criminology, technology and other allied fields.
The council of ministers in principle also approved the proposed collaboration between the state government and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for specialised training of state civil service officers for a period of one month.
The cabinet also approved the Assam Mobility of State government and other establishment (for optimum utilisation of available manpower for efficiency) Ordinance, 2023 which will provide mobility of government employees for alternative duties in other state departments by deputation or secondment basis, in posts having the same pay scale and grade pay for a period specified by the government.
Hazarika said that the provisions will be applicable to employees appointed after the Ordinance is issued and will not be applicable to existing employees.
The Cabinet also approved the transfer of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) land in Paltanbazar to the railways for construction of a second entry to the Guwahati Railway station to improve passenger facilities and decongest the area.
ASTC will receive equal value of land from the railways at Jalukbari, the minister added.
