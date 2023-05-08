Assam's Annada Gohain honoured by Australian University

Guwahati: Assam’s Annada Gohain was honoured by the University of South Wales (UNSW), a university based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on April 20. She was the first woman to graduate from the UNSW Department of Chemical Engineering.

A forerunner of women’s education in India, Annada Gohain earned the global recognition of having her name etched in history when the prestigious UNSW decided to name its theatre after her. According to reports, the new Annada Gohain Theatre has replaced Lecture Theatre G06 at the UNSW premises.

Hailing from Assam, Annada Gohain was born on October 15, 1929, in North Guwahati. She moved to Australia for further studies in 1955 and acquired her MSc degree from UNSW on July 13, 1959.

Throughout her life, Gohain was deeply interested in science, particularly food technology. After returning to Assam, she was involved in food preservation projects. It may be noted that she was the founder of 19 community-run canning centres while she worked with the government of Assam as Additional Director of Agriculture.

Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Education and Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, Assam, said, “She was a trailblazer regarding women’s education and her story will continue to inspire women from across the world to continue pursuing their dreams.”

The honour from UNSW came to Annada Gohain posthumously. She passed away in 2011, at the age of 82.

