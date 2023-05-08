Assam's Annada Gohain honoured by Australian University

Guwahati: Assam’s Annada Gohain was honoured by the University of South Wales (UNSW), a university based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on April 20. She was the first woman to graduate from the UNSW Department of Chemical Engineering.
A forerunner of women’s education in India, Annada Gohain earned the global recognition of having her name etched in history when the prestigious UNSW decided to name its theatre after her. According to reports, the new Annada Gohain Theatre has replaced Lecture Theatre G06 at the UNSW premises.
Hailing from Assam, Annada Gohain was born on October 15, 1929, in North Guwahati. She moved to Australia for further studies in 1955 and acquired her MSc degree from UNSW on July 13, 1959.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Throughout her life, Gohain was deeply interested in science, particularly food technology. After returning to Assam, she was involved in food preservation projects. It may be noted that she was the founder of 19 community-run canning centres while she worked with the government of Assam as Additional Director of Agriculture.
Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Education and Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, Assam, said, “She was a trailblazer regarding women’s education and her story will continue to inspire women from across the world to continue pursuing their dreams.”
The honour from UNSW came to Annada Gohain posthumously. She passed away in 2011, at the age of 82.
Also Read | Assam Police team in Manipur to assist stranded people from state: DGP
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Books on two French missionaries killed in Arunachal released
- Manipur govt issues order to boost public security
- JAC to Sikkim will be like RSS to BJP: JAC
- Can Guwahati’s Ashmita live up to expectations at the Asian Games?
- Assam’s Annada Gohain honoured by Australian University
- From the heart: Nagaland joins celebration of World Red Cross day