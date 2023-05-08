Assam Police team in Manipur to assist stranded people from state: DGP

Guwahati: Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Monday said a police team has reached violence-hit Manipur to provide help or facilitate the return of any person from the state stuck there.
He said most people from Assam residing in Manipur are not willing to return but the state government has put in place all efforts to reach out and help, as required.
“Some people are coming back, but most people don’t want to return. We are helping those who want to come back,” Singh said at a press conference here.
He said a four-member police team, headed by an IGP-level officer, has already reached the neighbouring state.
“The team is facilitating the people to reach airport who are trying to come back. Some people have already reached back here, while some are flying out today,” Singh said.
The DGP said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had instructed them immediately after violence broke out in Manipur last week to get in touch with people from Assam staying in Manipur and provide all assistance.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Helpline phone numbers have also been made operational and top brass of the administration is monitoring the situation constantly, the Singh added.
Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.
Life was crawling back to somewhat normal in Manipur as curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning in capital Imphal, officials said.
Also Read | Arrested doctor couple abused ‘adopted’ children sexually: Guwahati Police
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Deadwood’ cops to be offered VRS after thorough review: Assam DGP
- Tripura: Man lynched to death for stealing goat
- 128 Sikkim students return home from violence-hit Manipur
- 20 students from MP currently in violence-hit Manipur: Minister
- Manipur violence: SC tells Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation
- Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur, security upped at Myanmar border