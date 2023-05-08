Boko: Five people lost their lives and six others were seriously injured in three separate road accidents in Boko over the weekend.

While one of the accidents has been reported from NH-17 near Chokabaha village, another was reported from near the Singra Reserve Forest on Saturday night, and another bike accident was reported from near Borpara village on Sunday night.

At about 9pm on Saturday, three people were hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Chokabaha village. While Dayal Rabha from Mouman village reportedly died on the spot, two others, identified as Return Rabha and Krishna Kanta Rabha, were injured and are said to be in critical condition after being referred to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

In the accident near the Singra Reserve Forest, an alto car (AS 01 EE 6267) lost control and hit a tree, killing three people on the spot and injuring three others. All the victims in the car were returning to Boko after attending a wedding ceremony in Raipara village.

Another accident happened near Borpara village, a bike (AS 25T 6944) collided with a truck on Sunday night, killing the bike rider on the spot and critically injuring the pillion rider.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Shiva Das, while the injured person as been identified as 22-year-old Sadananda Das, both residents of Kahibama village under Boko Police Station. The injured person was taken to Boko Hospital and later referred to the GMCH for treatment.

