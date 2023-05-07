Assam: Police seize 35,300 cough syrup bottles in Karimganj

Kamringanj: In one of the largest recoveries so far in southern Assam, Karimganj Police on Saturday seized 35,300 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in Karimganj’s Churaibari check post along the Assam-Tripura border, officials said.

According to the reports, the police team of the Churaibari Police Watch post intercepted a Tripura-bound truck coming from Uttar Pradesh and made the seizure.

“During a routine check, our team intercepted the truck and recovered several cartoons of Phensedyl cough syrup from the truck. We have apprehended the driver and co-driver of the truck,” Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das said.

The senior official mentioned that they are estimating the market value of the seized items to be more than 1 crore.

The police seized the truck and arrested two individuals identified as Mayonk Sharma, son of Rakesh Sharma, hailing from Hartala, Kanthroad Mao, Muradabad, UP and Bishal, son of late Habib, hailing from Hartala, Kanthroad Mao, Muradabad, UP.

“This is a huge consignment. We have registered a case under NDPS and investigating it,” informed the SP.

It is noteworthy that the Assam Police are taking a proactive stance against the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in the state. The police informed they are keeping a close watch on the borders to prevent the entry of banned substances from neighbouring states.

