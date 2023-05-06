Over 600 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to neighbouring Assam

Silchar: More than 600 people from violence-hit areas of Manipur fled to neighbouring Assam’s Cachar district till Friday, officials said.
People of different ethnicities have crossed the inter-state border, and taken shelter at Lakhinagar panchayat area of the district, they said.
Cachar’s Deputy Commissioner Rohan Jha said the district administration has made arrangements for those coming from the neighbouring state, and all necessary help will be provided to them.
“Some of the families have taken refuge at their relatives’ place in Lakhinagar. Arrangements have been made at community halls and school campuses for those who have no place to go,” he said.
Food and other necessities, including medicines, will be provided to them as is done during any disaster, he said.
“We are prepared to take care of the families seeking shelter in Cachar,” Jha added.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa in a tweet said, “Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families.”
Sarma said he was in constant touch with his Manipur CM N Biren Singh.
Violent clashes out broke between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.
The clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the ten hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 percent of population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — account for another 40 percent of the population, and live mostly in the hill districts.
Two districts of Assam — Cachar and Dima Hasao — share a 204.1 km border with Manipur.
