Tinsukia: In a new twist, Assam police has added Section 376DA to the recent rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district on May 1.

The minor was allegedly raped and murdered by a man, considered close to the victim’s family, who dumped her body in a septic tank in Margherita town. Later, the accused, Anan Tanti alias Swapan (36), was arrested by police from Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh.

Section 376DA of the Indian Penal Code deals with punishment for gang rape on woman under sixteen years of age.

Speaking to media, Hemanta Boro, sub-divisional police officer of Margherita, said, “We have added Section 376DA which deals with gang rape of a woman below sixteen years of age along with Sections 302, 376 of IPC and Section 6 of POSCO Act, in which maximum punishment is the death penalty. Accused Anan Tanti’s elder son is on the run and his involvement in the rape and murder case is also being investigated,” he added.

Boro said, “The accused’s wife Ganga Tanti has also been produced before a local court and taken into police remand for interrogation. She has suppressed a lot of information related to this heinous crime, which will help in the police investigation.”

According to the source, Anan Tanti has not only confessed to his crime but also revealed that more persons are involved in the rape and murder of the girl.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Gurav, superintendent of Tinsukia police, has assured that the police will file a chargesheet within 30 days and the case will be fast-tracked.

