GUWAHATI: Resource persons assembled at an international conference on “Arabic Language and Literature: Learning, Teaching and Translation” at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Friday and emphasised on the significance of intercultural communication in transforming the world into a “global village”.
“The world has become a global village owing to fast communication. This communication has led to language and cultural exchanges that have resulted in mutual understanding, tolerance, peace, brotherhood and integration,” stated Dr Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali of the department of Translation, College of Languages, Sana’a University, Yemen, while addressing the inaugural session of the international conference at USTM.
Underlining intercultural communication as a means to avoid conflict caused by diversity at different levels,” Dr Ali said, “Intercultural communication is essential in the current era as it makes us, as individuals and groups, understand the importance of peaceful coexistence and appreciate other people’s cultures, practices, habits, beliefs and so on. In this multilingual and multicultural universe, we have easily formed, fostered and improved relationships with each other.”
The conference, organised by USTM in collaboration with Assam University, Silchar, was chaired by Mohammed Basheer K, head of the Department of Arabic, Assam University, Silchar.
The guests of honour in the inaugural session were Fatma Rashed Salem Al Maamari, head of the Cultural Relations, Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science, Oman and Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali.
Four presentations on learning, teaching and translation of language and literature were made by the resource persons in the subsequent sessions of the conference.
To start with, Fatma Rashed Salem Al Maamari made an interesting presentation on the “Importance of Language and Culture in a Global Perspective”, which was followed by another insightful presentation by Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali on “Integrity and Brotherhood through Language and Cultural Exchange”.
On the other hand, Abbas KP, assistant professor, Farook College, Kerala, gave a presentation on the topic “Unique Attributes of Arabic Language”, while Ubaidur Rahman, a research scholar at Aliah University, Kolkata, made a presentation on “Language as a Bridge for Literary Enrichment”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier, the conference began with the felicitation of guests and resource persons followed by a welcome address by USTM vice-chancellor G.D Sharma.
The conference culminated with an engaging interactive session between the resource persons, students and faculty members of USTM, was also held after the presentations.
Also Read | Manipuris in Guwahati hold protest, demand action against those involved in violence
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Efforts on to evacuate Bengal people stranded in strife-torn Manipur: Mamata
- Three flights to airlift 208 Tripura students from Manipur: CM Saha
- Rijiju launches trailer of first movie in Tagin language of Arunachal Pradesh
- Assam: Global experts bat for intercultural communication at USTM conference
- Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju
- Manipur violence: Nagaland Dy CM Patton meets patients in Kohima