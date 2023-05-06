GUWAHATI: Resource persons assembled at an international conference on “Arabic Language and Literature: Learning, Teaching and Translation” at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Friday and emphasised on the significance of intercultural communication in transforming the world into a “global village”.

“The world has become a global village owing to fast communication. This communication has led to language and cultural exchanges that have resulted in mutual understanding, tolerance, peace, brotherhood and integration,” stated Dr Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali of the department of Translation, College of Languages, Sana’a University, Yemen, while addressing the inaugural session of the international conference at USTM.

Dr Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali addresses the conference at USTM

Underlining intercultural communication as a means to avoid conflict caused by diversity at different levels,” Dr Ali said, “Intercultural communication is essential in the current era as it makes us, as individuals and groups, understand the importance of peaceful coexistence and appreciate other people’s cultures, practices, habits, beliefs and so on. In this multilingual and multicultural universe, we have easily formed, fostered and improved relationships with each other.”

The conference, organised by USTM in collaboration with Assam University, Silchar, was chaired by Mohammed Basheer K, head of the Department of Arabic, Assam University, Silchar.

Fatma Rashed Salem Al Maamari addresses the conference at USTM.

The guests of honour in the inaugural session were Fatma Rashed Salem Al Maamari, head of the Cultural Relations, Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science, Oman and Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali.

Four presentations on learning, teaching and translation of language and literature were made by the resource persons in the subsequent sessions of the conference.

Fatma Rashed Salem Al Maamari felicitated by USTM vice-chancellor Prof G.D Sharma during the conference at USTM.

To start with, Fatma Rashed Salem Al Maamari made an interesting presentation on the “Importance of Language and Culture in a Global Perspective”, which was followed by another insightful presentation by Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali on “Integrity and Brotherhood through Language and Cultural Exchange”.

On the other hand, Abbas KP, assistant professor, Farook College, Kerala, gave a presentation on the topic “Unique Attributes of Arabic Language”, while Ubaidur Rahman, a research scholar at Aliah University, Kolkata, made a presentation on “Language as a Bridge for Literary Enrichment”.

Earlier, the conference began with the felicitation of guests and resource persons followed by a welcome address by USTM vice-chancellor G.D Sharma.

The conference culminated with an engaging interactive session between the resource persons, students and faculty members of USTM, was also held after the presentations.

