Grade 3, Grade 4 jobs indicate end of corruption in recruitment process: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, urged youths to take advantage of the state and central government vacancies, while claiming that the state’s push towards absorbing more and more job seekers in government departments indicated the elimination of corruption in the recruitment process.

Speaking at the 50th annual general meeting of Karbi Student Association at Dillai, near Diphu, the Chief Minister said, “I told the youngsters that education is the fuel for progress. I urged them to take advantage of the state and central government vacancies. Grade III and Grade IV exams show that we have nearly eliminated corruption in the recruitment process.”

The Chief Minister was referring to the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class IV posts that had on Thursday provisionally selected all the 14,281 candidates, who had earlier made to the final merit list, for appointment to Grade IV posts under various departments of the Assam government.

Notably, the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Class IV posts was constituted for the recruitment of the analogous Class IV posts under 48 departments of the Assam government.

Subsequently, the Commission received requisitions from the departments and issued an advertisement against the 14, 281 vacancies on March 25, 2022.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 50th annual general meeting of Karbi Student Association at Dillai, near Diphu

Altogether 4, 42,785 candidates appeared in the written tests conducted on August 21, 2022 for two levels of qualifications – HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed and candidates who had studied till Class VIII.

After the written test, the shortlisted candidates were called for an oral interview from January 5, 2023 to February 17, 2023.

“Based on the combined marks of the written test as well as the oral interview, the final merit list against 14,281 posts was prepared. All the 14,281 candidates were found to be provisionally selected for appointment,” B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, the chairman, SLRC for Class-IV posts of various departments of the Assam government, informed while announcing the results at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts had, on Wednesday, provisionally selected 11,324 candidates for appointment to Grade III posts under 47 departments of the Assam government.

Notably, the appointment letters will be handed over to the selected candidates on May 11 in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that between 45,000 to 50,000 persons would be given appointment letters during a function on May 11. The function is scheduled to be held a day after the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam.

Growth push in Karbi hills

In a major push towards inclusive growth and development in Karbi hills, Chief Minister Sarma, on Thursday, laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 2500 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

The Chief Minister said the projects that he announced manifest the commitment of the state government and the Centre towards the uplift of the people of Karbi Anglong.

Addressing a ceremony at Diphu, organised to lay the foundation for as many as 46 projects under the Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and Health and Family Welfare departments among others, the Chief Minister said the projects were aimed at fulfilling the promises made by him during last year’s election campaigns for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

“Several road projects, including the improvement and upgrade of the 75-km-long road connecting Hamren with Howraghat at a cost of Rs 922 crore, construction of a Deputy Commissioner’s office complex at a cost of Rs 26 crore, to name a few, will prove decisive in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Karbi Anglong,” Sarma said.

Speaking about the project for construction of as many as 130 model anganwadi centres at an aggregate cost of Rs 300 crore and funds to the tune of Rs 895 crore allotted for Jal Jeevan Mission, the Chief Minister said the projects manifest the commitment of the state government and the Centre towards the uplift of the people of Karbi Anglong.

“In the coming days, the beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme would be paid a sum of Rs 1400 per month,” he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about social sector schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and appealed to the people to make efficient use of the facilities being provided by the government.

Later in the day, Sarma attended the 50th annual general meeting of the central executive committee of the Karbi Students’ Association at Dillai near Diphu.

He praised the students’ association for its role in the socio-economic uplift of the Karbi society.

