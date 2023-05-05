Assam Rape case: Accused injured in police firing

Tinsukia: A man, who was arrested on charges of rape and murder of a minor girl, was shot at by police on Thursday in Assam’s Tinsukia district after he allegedly tried to flee away.

The accused, Anan Tanti alias Swapan, who was on the run was arrested by a team of Tinsukia police led by superintendent of police Abhijeet Gurav from Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh and was brought to Margherita when the incident took place.

Confirming the development, SP Gurav said, “When a police team was bringing him back to Tinsukia, he tried to escape from custody. Police asked him to stop, but he did not. With no option left, police fired at him.”

He was grievously injured and immediately taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The incident has sparked anger among people, with residents and student organisations blocking the road at Segunbari in Margherita town on Thursday. The protestors are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, who they claim should be hanged to death.

A police source said on May 1, the accused (husband and wife) and the victim’s family (mother and her two daughters), who knew each other, had gone to watch a Bihu programme together after which the victim fell asleep at the residence of the accused while her mother and elder sister went back home.

Later in the day, when her younger daughter did not reach home, the victim’s mother went to their residence to enquire about her. “The accused’s wife told her that she dropped the kid halfway to their home after which they left the place and started a search for the girl,” the source said.

On Wednesday, the victim’s mother lodged an FIR with the Margherita police station based on which the police registered a case.

Following information about a ruckus at the suspect’s residence, a police team led by the OC of Margherita police station arrived at the spot. “On questioning, the accused’s wife led the police to the body of the victim, which was dumped inside a safety tank, behind the hostel at the rented premises where they were living.”

“The wife of the accused was arrested and the body was retrieved from the septic tank and has been sent for medical examination,” said the police. “We suspect it to be a case of rape and murder. The wife of the accused is not cooperating with the police during interrogation which is why we are yet to find out what exactly happened.”

