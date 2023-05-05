Assam: DGP donates books for competitive exams in Boko

Boko: Assam Director General of Police G P Singh on Thursday donated several books to the Jawaharlal Nehru College in Boko through Kamrup Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chandra Roy.
The Central Library, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of J N College, Boko, and Boko Police official Phanindra Chandra Nath held a meeting at KK Handique Conference Hall.
Dr. Tapan Dutta, principal of J N College, presided over the meeting and thanked the DGP for his great initiative. The event witnessed the participation of students and faculty members.
The books that were distributed at the event include books on Indian Polity, Modern History, Indian Art and Culture, etc. Several NCERT books including those on science, history, mathematics, geography were also donated.
During the event, Kamrup SP Hitesh Chandra Roy toured the college library, infrastructure, and other premises. He said, “I hope the college will be an educational hub for the area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.”
He further said, “Students should make friendships with books. Success never comes without effort and students must prepare for competitive exams from the college level.”
SP Roy also added that DGP GP Singh has already started donating books for competitive examinations across Assam and that this is not the first time the DGP has donated books to students, especially those from the border areas.
