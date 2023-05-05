Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday directed the Cachar district administration to take care of Manipur violence-affected families that have sought refuge in the state.
“Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families,” the CM tweeted.
Sarma said he was in constant touch with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh.
“I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis,” he said in the micro-blogging site.
Manipur has witnessed violence since Wednesday with clashes between tribals and the majority Meitei community that has displaced over 9,000 people.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation, after ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Also Read | Uneasy calm in violence-hit Manipur amid heavy presence of security forces
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: 49 churches participate in 1st inter-denominational futsal tourney
- Manipur violence: Students from Nagaland stranded amid tensions
- Manipur: CRPF tasked to oversee security forces, RAF deployment
- Arunachal Pradesh reports eight new COVID-19 cases
- Will never allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata
- Guwahati international airport sees 39 pc jump in winter footfall