Angkita Dutta case: Gauhati HC dismisses Srinivas’ plea to quash FIR

Guwahati: The criminal petition filed by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV seeking quashing of an FIR filed by expelled Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta in a police station here has been dismissed by the Gauhati High Court.
Rejecting the plea, the High Court observed that “no interference is called for in the FIR in question in exercise of the extraordinary inherent jurisdiction of the court”.
The accused had filed the petition under Section 482 Cr. PC in the High Court for quashing the case filed by Dutta under Sections 509 /294/341/352/354/354A (iv)/506 of the IPC read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The Gauhati High Court had, during a hearing in the case last month, asked the Assam Police to submit the case diary of the complaint filed by Dutta, by May 2, 2023.
Noting that there is “no indication” in the case diary that the FIR is politically motivated and based on some false and concocted story, the High Court refused to accept Srinivas’ plea seeking quashing of an FIR accusing him of sexual harassment and outraging of the modesty of an expelled Congress leader.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The nature of offences disclosed in the FIR are crimes against the society being basically pertaining to outraging the modesty of women,” the bench of Justice Ajit Borthakur stated.
“As the alleged offences were committed physically and electronically, continuously for about six months at Raipur and Guwahati, immediately preceding the filing of the FIR on April 19, 2023, cannot be said that the FIR was lodged on April 19, 2023, after inordinate delay without explanation,” the court observed before quashing the petitioner’s plea to quash the FIR.
Also Read | Assam rape: Child rights body asks CID to probe identity disclosure of victim
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Working tirelessly to restore law and order in Manipur, says Army
- Manipuri body thanks Zoramthanga for protecting them in Mizoram
- Meghalaya: Police holds peace meet after Kuki-Meitei clash in Shillong
- Angkita Dutta case: Gauhati HC dismisses Srinivas’ plea to quash FIR
- Not her day: Mirabai slumps to six-year-low in comeback
- Meghalaya begins process to bring back students stranded in Manipur