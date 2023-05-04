Tinsukia: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a man, considered close to the victim’s family, who dumped her body in a septic tank at Margherita town in Assam’s Tinsukia district on May 1, police said.

The accused, Anant Tanti alias Swapan, 36, is on the run while his wife, Ganga Tanti, 40, has been arrested by Margherita police.

The incident has sparked anger among people, with residents and student organisations blocking the road at Segunbari in Margherita town on Thursday. The protestors are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, who they claim should be hanged to death.

Superintendent of Tinsukia police Abhijeet Gurav said they had launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused, a suspect of sexual assault and murder of a minor. According to police, the accused was last seen wearing “a black and white full shirt, a black cap, a pair of black pants and rubber slippers” and was last seen at the Makum Pather in Margherita.

A police source said on May 1, the accused (husband and wife) and the victim’s family (mother and her two daughters), who knew each other, had gone to watch a Bihu programme together after which the victim fell asleep at the residence of the accused while her mother and elder sister went back home.

Later in the day, when her younger daughter did not reach home, the victim’s mother went to their residence to enquire about her. “The accused’s wife told her that she dropped the kid halfway to their home after which they left the place and started a search for the girl,” the source said.

The distance between the residence of the victim and the accused is about 1 km. The police source added, “On May 2, the victim’s mother came to the police station and narrated her ordeal following which a team of police led by WSI Rajshree Buragohain went to the accused residence for questioning and returned after she gave the same explanation and asked her to report to the police station to show the place where she dropped her.”

Ganga Tanti, wife of the accused.

“The accused’s wife came to the police station and maintained her statement after which she was allowed to leave the police station after necessary formalities,” he added.

On Wednesday, the victim’s mother lodged an FIR with the Margherita police station based on which the police registered a case.

Following information about a ruckus at the suspect’s residence, a police team led by the OC of Margherita police station arrived at the spot. “On questioning, the accused’s wife led the police to the body of the victim, which was dumped inside a safety tank, behind the hostel at the rented premises where they were living.”

“The wife of the accused was arrested and the body was retrieved from the septic tank and has been sent for medical examination,” said the police. “We suspect it to be a case of rape and murder. The wife of the accused is not cooperating with the police during interrogation which is why we are yet to find out what exactly happened.”

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is still on the run at the time of filing the news report.

The police added, “If anyone has any information on the accused they may contact Tinsukia police at 9085144020 and 6026901066.”

