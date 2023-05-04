Assam CM lays foundation for 46 projects worth Rs 2,500 cr in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid foundation stones for 46 different projects worth around Rs 2,500 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

At an official function at Diphu, Sarma launched the projects under Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and Health & Family Welfare Department among others.

“Today’s projects are aimed at fulfilling the promises made during the campaigning for last year’s elections to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The numerous road projects will prove decisive in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Karbi Anglong,” he said.

Some of the projects include upgradation of the 75-km long road connecting Hamren with Howraghat for Rs 922 crore and construction of a new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex for Rs 26 crore, the chief minister stated.

A few other projects are construction of 130 model Anganwadi centres at an aggregate cost of Rs 300 crore and Jal Jeevan Mission work for Rs 895 crore.

Later in the day, the chief minister attended the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), held at Dillai near Diphu.

He praised the KSA for its role in the socio-economic uplift of the Karbi society.

