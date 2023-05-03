IMD predicts cyclone in eastern India next week

Guwahati: The eastern part of India is in for a surprise next week as a fresh system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in potential cyclonic storms over the region, including the Northeast.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6, Saturday.
It further said that the system might intensify and move further north towards the Central Bay of Bengal.
The MET department said that if the system intensifies, it will move towards Bangladesh or Northeast India and make landfall somewhere around May 14.
If the system strengthens into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Cyclone Mocha’.
The weatherman said that the temperature in the Bay of Bengal region is around 30 C or more which is favourable for the formation and intensification of cyclones.
“While the current conditions indicate a possible cyclonic storm, it is too early to say how far the current system will intensify,” the IMD said.
