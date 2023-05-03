Guwahati: Assam Agribusiness Growth Lab (AAGL) organised a Demo Day for its Cohort 2 startups on April 28, 2023, at NEDFi House, Guwahati.
The event was attended by various industry experts and startups to showcase their value-added products and services to potential buyers and funding agencies.
During the event, Akash Deep, IAS, State Project Director of ARIAS Society, exchanged views with the enterprises and offered his best wishes for the program. Industry representatives and incubators such as NEDFi, NABARD, Neate Hub, FINER, Assam Startup Nest, Guwahati Biotech Park, ALPCO, SELCO Foundation, NRL, USTM, IITG, along with international organisations like IRRI, ILRI,World Fish Centre, World Vegetable Centre etc. also attended the Demo Day event.
AAGL is an initiative of APART, ARIAS Society, Government of Assam. It is a novel Enterprise Incubation and Acceleration Project, that is focused on agribusinesses of Assam. It is an eight-month acceleration program that seeks out 25 agribusiness enterprises for the year and takes them through intensive diagnostics, solutioning, and other augmentation services, that bolster and refine business models. The aim of this initiative is “to solve critical interventions in the entrepreneurship scene of Assam” and is reviewed by World Bank.
Launched on 30 June 2021, AAGL is now in its second cohort. Last year, 88% of the cohort achieved at least 3 of the targets set by the AAGL program, with 20 new products, an increase in turnover across the cohort by at least 20%. Approximately 5.6 crore rupees was mobilised in finance, etc.
CIIE.CO and ICCSPL are on their way to turning AAGL into a one-of-a-kind initiative that will steer the agribusiness ecosystem of Assam into a rich legacy of entrepreneurship and value creation.
In AAGL’s second cohort, 29 more enterprises are nearing completion of the process and similar outcomes are in progress. These enterprises are expected to set the ball rolling for high-growth entrepreneurship in due course.
