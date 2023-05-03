Guwahati: Arizona State University is planning to set up a Centre for Peace Studies in collaboration with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

This was announced by international history scholar Professor Yasmin Saikia, the Hardt-Nickachos Chair in Peace Studies, at Arizona State University, USA.

International history scholar Professor Yasmin Saikia

“Despite the exclusive focus on human well-being, whether West or East, global North or global South, peace is not a constant in our lives. It is something wished for but unrealised. Research on related fields of labour and social issues, social justice, gender and minority rights, refugee study and so on produce new scholarships on peace history. We are considering developing a Centre for Peace Studies at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), particularly focusing on the North East and its diverse communities,” Prof Saikia said while addressing a workshop on “Humanism, Peace and Youth in Building Northeast India,” at USTM.

Moreover, Prof Saikia, who hails from Assam, deliberated upon “people’s peace”, a concept developed by Arizona State University.

She referred to the concept of “xanmihali” in the Assamese language and said xanmihali is an alchemical process in Assam’s history which produced a fused culture created by different groups over time.

“The Ahom kings created positive peace in the region through the process of xanmihali. However, xanmihali should not be confused with hybridity, but it is a capacity of creating a possibility of continuously expanding the limits of inclusion,” the historian said.

“What enables xanmihali? As a historian, I have found that the royal policies of the Ahom kings facilitated the process of creating a blended ‘we’ or ‘us’ community accorded by ‘morom’ and ‘sneh’ guided the movement towards the other and laid the strong foundation of societies in the North East built on the capacity of assimilation, to give and take, recognising differences without subsuming everyone within the flatten and homogenised unity,” Prof Saikia said.

She further said people talk of the importance of the emotion of ‘morom’ and ‘sneh’ enabling peaceful living with their neighbours and through dialogical processes of exchanges, enabling connection that allows for accepting separation while living side by side. “Separateness is not an unbridgeable gap. Rather, it helps in forging relationships and respecting differences,” the historian said.

