11,324 candidates selected for class III posts in Assam government

Guwahati: A total of 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to class III posts under 47 departments of the Assam government.
Chairman of the State Level Recruitment Commission Ashish Bhutani told reporters here that based on the combined marks of written and skill tests, the final merit list against 11,510 posts was prepared and 11,324 candidates were found to be successful and provisionally selected for appointment.
The Commission had received requisitions from 47 departments and following an advertisement, published in March 2022, a total of 9,21,634 online applications were received and out of these, 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written test.
Written tests were conducted for three levels of qualifications which included graduate level (for posts where the minimum required qualification is bachelor’s degree/bachelor’s degree with computer), HSSLC level (for posts where minimum qualification is HSSLC/HSSLC in Science), and HSLC level (for posts of driver).
After the written test, shortlisted candidates were called for the computer skill test, stenography skill test or driving skill test, Bhutani said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet that results for 14,281 vacancies for Grade IV posts in various departments will be announced on Thursday.
“The journey towards achieving one lakh regular government appointments in Assam continues,” he tweeted.
The BJP had, in its manifesto before the last Assam Assembly polls, promised one lakh government jobs to unemployed youths.
The appointment letters are expected to be handed over to the successful candidates at an event marking two years of the Sarma-led BJP government in the state this month.
