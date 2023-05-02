Veer Lachit Sena leader held on extortion charges: Assam DGP

Guwahati: A top office-bearer of a regional organisation was arrested in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday on an allegation of extortion, a top police officer said.
Director General of Police GP Singh said Shrinkhal Chaliha has been apprehended and action as per law initiated against him.
Chaliha is a top office-bearer of Veer Lachit Sena, an organisation working purportedly to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state.
“Reference extortion demand at Sivasagar in the name of donation for socio-cultural event – named accused person, one Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested and action is being taken per law,” Singh wrote on Twitter.
“@mygovassam directions regarding Forceful collection for socio-cultural events would be strictly implemented by @assampolice,” he added.
The accused and some other members of his group had reportedly demanded monetary donation from a businessman in Sivasagar district last week.
When the person refused them claiming that he has already paid his share through a traders’ association, Chaliha had verbally abused him and spit on his face.
The incident was captured on CCTV camera of the shop and had been circulating on social media since.
The aggrieved businessman had filed a complaint with the police, on the basis of which Chaliha has been arrested.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had instructed police earlier to take strict action against any individual or organisation demanding donation in the name of socio-cultural events.
