Union Minister reviews progress of JJM, SBM-G for North East states

Guwahati: Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reviewed the northeast region’s progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) at Radisson Blue Hotel in Guwahati on Monday.
During a meeting, Shekhawat probed the status of JJM in the states of the northeastern region. He also assessed the quality of the JJM’s implementation, operation and maintenance as well as those of the schemes handed over to the panchayats. Issues under the ambit of SBM-G, status of the ODF (open defecation free) plus scheme and waste management in villages were also discussed.
Lauding the northeastern states for remarkable development in implementing the policies of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Union Minister emphasised Assam’s commitment to the cause. “A state like Assam which started with 1 percent development is now touching 50 percent progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” said Shekhawat.
Shekhawat encouraged the northeastern states to speed up their progress and achieve 100 percent development under the Jal Jeevan Mission by the end of 2024. In order to aid progress of the JJM in the northeast, he also launched a brochure, operational guidelines and JalDoot Diary for the JalDoot Programme in Assam.
The JalDoot Programme is a unique initiative of JJM in Assam to encourage students to sensitise the rural population about the importance of safe drinking water and its management. Not only does this programme prepare students of Classes VIII to XII on safe management of water and sanitation, it also aims to train them in assessing the functionality of water pipelines.
The Union Minister also launched a handbook on the best practices of SBM-G, Assam, in the presence of dignitaries and delegates.
Among the many dignitaries who attended the meeting was Assam PHE minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. He welcomed and feliciated the Union Minister.
Baruah said, “It’s indeed a moment of pride and honour to have the Union Minister amongst us.” He added that Shekhawat discussed “the way forward for completing the visionary goals” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It is to be noted that Goalpara and Barpeta districts have secured second and third rank respectively, in the “Fastest-Moving Performers” category among Aspirational Districts for their efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Assam PHED minister congratulated the districts and encouraged them to continue with their efforts.
Union Minister Shekhawat, along with Assam Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, also chaired the 12th High Powered Review Board Meeting of the Brahmaputra Board in Guwahati.
After the meeting, Shekhawat said that the water resource management authority in the northeast has been conceptualised to find a holistic solution to the problem of water crisis on one-hand, and flood-like situation on the other. He added that a body will be formed as soon as it is approved by the Parliament. He also said that under the JJM water purification in rural areas will be a priority.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, and other representative ministers of the northeastern states.
Also Read | Usha Silai School women showcase designs at East India Fashion Week
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Air pollution exposure linked with higher risk of irregular heartbeat: Study
- Mizoram: MFA secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar joins ZPM
- Expert warns of heightened mosquito-borne disease risk due to climate change
- Meghalaya: VPP gets EC recognition as state party
- AIFF looks to increase teams in I-League, cut foreigners in squad
- Turning down pain: how to retrain your brain when you get sensitised