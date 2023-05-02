Chaygaon: M Vasanthagesan, the newly appointed executive director of Rubber Board of India, visited rubber nurseries in the Chaygaon area of Kamrup district on Tuesday.

Vasanthagesan visited the nurseries of Omega Green Solutions in Nijbogai and Chowdhury Para. Later, he met with the entrepreneurs and farmers in Chowdhurypara Nursery.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The Rubber Board of India under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is targeting rubber plantation in two lakh hectares of land in North East India. However, most of the area falls under the Guwahati Regional Office. These plantations and nurseries will generate more employment. Even the whole process is not complicated, so after getting training, it will be easy for farmers,” he said.

He also added, “The North East Mission of Tyre Industry for Rubber Augmentation (NE MITRA) intends to increase production of natural rubber by accelerating new planting and replanting of rubber in the region.”

He also added, “The North East Mission of Tyre Industry for Rubber Augmentation (NE MITRA) intends to increase production of natural rubber by accelerating new planting and replanting of rubber in the region.”

Officials of Omega Green Solutions said last year, they distributed 35 lakh rubber tree seedlings in Northeast India through the Rubber board and this year, 56 lakh rubber tree seedlings are targeted for distribution in Northeast India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Veer Lachit Sena leader held on extortion charges: Assam DGP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









