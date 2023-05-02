Chaygaon: M Vasanthagesan, the newly appointed executive director of Rubber Board of India, visited rubber nurseries in the Chaygaon area of Kamrup district on Tuesday.
Vasanthagesan visited the nurseries of Omega Green Solutions in Nijbogai and Chowdhury Para. Later, he met with the entrepreneurs and farmers in Chowdhurypara Nursery.
“The Rubber Board of India under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is targeting rubber plantation in two lakh hectares of land in North East India. However, most of the area falls under the Guwahati Regional Office. These plantations and nurseries will generate more employment. Even the whole process is not complicated, so after getting training, it will be easy for farmers,” he said.
He also added, “The North East Mission of Tyre Industry for Rubber Augmentation (NE MITRA) intends to increase production of natural rubber by accelerating new planting and replanting of rubber in the region.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He also added, “The North East Mission of Tyre Industry for Rubber Augmentation (NE MITRA) intends to increase production of natural rubber by accelerating new planting and replanting of rubber in the region.”
Officials of Omega Green Solutions said last year, they distributed 35 lakh rubber tree seedlings in Northeast India through the Rubber board and this year, 56 lakh rubber tree seedlings are targeted for distribution in Northeast India.
Also Read | Veer Lachit Sena leader held on extortion charges: Assam DGP
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- TMC accuses Cong of double standards’ over stand on BJP’s misuse’ of central agencies
- Load shedding to continue, hope for good rains: Meghalaya CM
- Assam: Rubber Board executive director visits nurseries in Kamrup
- Tripura BJP to launch mass outreach programme ahead of LS polls
- Gauhati HC examines rights of declared foreigners before deportation
- Vice President Dhankhar to visit Manipur on Wednesday