Guwahati: An Indian Army jawan, Sandeep Kumar, lost his life at the Darranga firing range in a blast while he was on duty.
The jawan was severely injured in the explosion and was provided immediate medical assistance by the regimental medical officer of the range.
Although he was airlifted to the Base hospital in Guwahati, Sandeep Kumar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Sandeep Kumar was a resident of Mandi District in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son.
The Army has probed an investigation to ascertain the facts of the blast.
