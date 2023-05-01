Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy to heavy rainfall and hailstorms across the Northeastern states, including West Bengal and Sikkim, keeping expected extreme heat of May at bay for another week.

While most part of the country witnessed excessive rainfall in April, the NE states registered unusual deficit, resulting in higher temperatures across the region.

The Met department has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday (May 1 and 2) and over Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday (May 4).

Pertaining to the wet weather conditions, an orange alert has been issued over Sikkim and West Bengal by the IMD. All the other NE states are kept under an yellow watch.

Despite the impending rains, the northeastern state are likely to witness below-normal rainfall in the month of May.

