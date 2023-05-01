Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy to heavy rainfall and hailstorms across the Northeastern states, including West Bengal and Sikkim, keeping expected extreme heat of May at bay for another week.
While most part of the country witnessed excessive rainfall in April, the NE states registered unusual deficit, resulting in higher temperatures across the region.
The Met department has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday (May 1 and 2) and over Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday (May 4).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Pertaining to the wet weather conditions, an orange alert has been issued over Sikkim and West Bengal by the IMD. All the other NE states are kept under an yellow watch.
Despite the impending rains, the northeastern state are likely to witness below-normal rainfall in the month of May.
Also Read | ‘Mann Ki Baat’ reshaping mindset of people: Assam Guv
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India urges G20 countries to focus on evidence-based research
- Indian job market to see 22% churn in 5 yrs; AI among top roles: WEF
- Assam: Study finds only 35% of Pobitora WLS ‘suitable’ for rhino habitat
- IMD predicts heavy rainfall across northeast India this week
- ‘Operation Kaveri’: India brings back home another batch of 186 people
- IIT Guwahati develops catalyst to produce sustainable green hydrogen fuel