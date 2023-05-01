Assam: First Guwahati-Dibrugarh flybig flight launched

Guwahati: The first flight on a non-UDAN route under viability gap funding provision by Assam government was launched on Monday with flybig starting service on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati sector.
The inaugural flight was flagged off by Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.
It will leave Guwahati in the morning and return from the eastern town of Dibrugarh on a daily basis.
Addressing a press conference after the flag off, Baruah said it is the first route on which flight service has been launched by Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) in the non-UDAN routes, with Assam government providing the viability gap funding.
“After this route, flybig will start operation on the Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati route from May 15. We are also planning to start Guwahati-Jorhat-Guwahati route from later this year,” he added.
Baruah said the routes with tourism potential are being targeted to be taken up as it will also boost the local economy.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The ticket price for flights under the scheme has been capped at Rs 4,500 per ticket and the state government will pay the viability gap, he added.
The ATDC, on behalf of the state government, had entered into a MoU with Big Charter Private Limited (flybig) in March for the launch of air services in the non-UDAAN section in the Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati routes on a daily basis.
Also Read | Posters found in Assam villages claiming those belong to Arunachal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Operation Kaveri’: India brings back home another batch of 186 people
- IIT Guwahati develops catalyst to produce sustainable green hydrogen fuel
- Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5
- Assam: First Guwahati-Dibrugarh flybig flight launched
- SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown
- G7 business group endorses India’s G20 theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’