'Mann Ki Baat' reshaping mindset of people: Assam Guv

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has played a crucial role in reshaping the mindset of the people.
He said the youth have especially been encouraged by the radio broadcast programme.
Speaking at a special broadcast of the 100th episode of the programme at Raj Bhavan here, Kataria said Modi connected with the people of the country through ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
“It played a role in reshaping the mindset of the people for ‘New India’ and it reflects the behavioural change of the people as well as the society,” he said.
The governor pointed out that the PM choose radio as a medium of communication so as to reach the maximum number of people, including those in remote corners of the country.
Kataria said the broadcast acted as a catalyst for mass movements such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Covid vaccination and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma listened to the 100th episode with state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita and party workers at the party’s state headquarters here.
“Like previous 99 editions, the 100th episode of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s Mann Ki Baat left us thinking and motivated,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.
“By sharing stories of grassroots change-makers, seeding innovative ideas and guiding us to yearn for the best in our endeavour to build New India, Hon PM has spurred us all into new thinking. We owe a big gratitude to Hon PM for this quiet social reawakening and strengthening our bonding through radio,” Sarma added.
