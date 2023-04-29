Guwahati: Former Assam Home Commissioner Paparao Biyyala’s film Music School will be released across the country on May 12. The trailer of the film, in which the legendary Ilaiyaraaja’s has lent his music, was released by actor Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai recently.

The bureaucrat-turned-trained filmmaker and producer, who was also Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat is not the only Assam connect to the film. One of the lead characters in the film is footballer-turned actor Ozu Barua. More so, Amrit Pritam Dutta has designed the sound for the film while Debojit Changmai has mixed the sound for it.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Music School takes the audience on a melodious journey of music, drama, fun and entertainment.

Starring Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi as music and dance teachers respectively, the trailer showcases the duo attempting to put together a musical play ‘The Sound of Music’ with young artistes, including Gracy Goswami and Ozu, amongst others.

Depicting the struggles of a music and drama teacher to promote performing arts for children amidst the immense academic pressure subjected by the parents, teachers and society, the film is expected to take the audience on a musical journey. Filled with drama, humour, emotions and music, the trailer showcases glimpses of the picturesque locations of Goa.

There are eleven songs in the film, three of which have been recreated from the classic The Sound of Music, woven in the film to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

Kiran Deohans is the Cinemotographer of the film which also has Prakash Raj in the leading roles in addition to debutant Barua and Goswamy in critical roles. Other cast comprises seasoned names like Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, et al.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is being released by PVR in Hindi – Tamil and Dil Raju in Telugu.

In the North East, it will be released in Gauhati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Shillong, Tezpur Imphal and Kohima.

Also Read | Kenny Basumatary’s ‘Ki Kowa Dosti’ promises to be laugh-out-loud hit!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









