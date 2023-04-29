Guwahati: Lauding the JK & Ladakh high court for emphasizing on implementing all safety measures to prevent electrocution deaths and injuries to consumers, a forum of graduate engineers in northeast India said that the electricity authorities and administration often ignore such incidents as mere accidents.

Taking serious note of the deaths (and injuries) caused due to electrocution, the high court recently ordered for constituting a committee to ensure the implementation of statutory safety measures and regulations enshrined in the safety regulations of central electricity authority.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

It also observed that such incidents take place due to non-adherence to safety measures and the colossal loss of human lives (especially children) is totally unacceptable, grim and heart rending.

Supporting the views, the All Assam Engineer’s Association (AAEA) draws attention of the authorities to a recent death of 16-year-old Guwahati boy Subham Kumar Roy from Pandu locality, who died due to electrocution at the Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari. The high school student reportedly touched the fountain water inside the campus and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

“Official statistics reveal that our country witnesses the casualties of over 11,000 people because of electrocution every year. Assam loses around 40 individuals per year as stated by Assam Power Development Corporation Limited,” said a statement issued by AAEA president Er Kailash Sarma, working president Er NJ Thakuria and secretary Er Inamul Hye.

The statement added that it was not only humans but also animals (wild elephants) that are losing lives due to electrocution in India. India loses around 450 elephants due to electrocution, where Assam often tops the list with around 90 casualties, followed by Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

Also Read | Congress’ preps for LS polls in Assam discussed in meetings: AICC gen secy

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









