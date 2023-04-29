Assam: Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Guwahati: Renowned swimmer duo Elvis Ali Hazarika and Rimo Saha scripted history by swimming in the Brahmaputra River for 12 hours at a stretch.

Each of them swam from 5 am to 5 pm on Friday around a sandbar near Guwahati.

Hazarika said the record has been acknowledged by the Assam Book of Records.

Sharing the news of the feat on Facebook, the ace swimmer from Assam wrote: “I thought it would be impossible but I’ve done it. Me and my Channel Swim partner Rimo Saha swam non-stop from 5AM-5PM in the river Brahmaputra and this was observed and acknowledged by the Assam Book Of Records.”

He said they had been training regularly in the Brahmaputra for the last few months.

Hazarika and his partner Saha, who hails from West Bengal, had made history in September last year by becoming the first Indian as well as Asian relay team to cross the North Channel in Europe.

The ace swimmers also became the first from their respective states to successfully cross the North Channel in relay swimming.

Hazarika had become the first swimmer from Assam to cross the Catalina Channel in the US in 2019.

