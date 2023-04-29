Assam: Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Guwahati: Renowned swimmer duo Elvis Ali Hazarika and Rimo Saha scripted history by swimming in the Brahmaputra River for 12 hours at a stretch.
Each of them swam from 5 am to 5 pm on Friday around a sandbar near Guwahati.
Hazarika said the record has been acknowledged by the Assam Book of Records.
Sharing the news of the feat on Facebook, the ace swimmer from Assam wrote: “I thought it would be impossible but I’ve done it. Me and my Channel Swim partner Rimo Saha swam non-stop from 5AM-5PM in the river Brahmaputra and this was observed and acknowledged by the Assam Book Of Records.”
He said they had been training regularly in the Brahmaputra for the last few months.
Hazarika and his partner Saha, who hails from West Bengal, had made history in September last year by becoming the first Indian as well as Asian relay team to cross the North Channel in Europe.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The ace swimmers also became the first from their respective states to successfully cross the North Channel in relay swimming.
Hazarika had become the first swimmer from Assam to cross the Catalina Channel in the US in 2019.
Also Read | Assam Cabinet fixes parameters for appraisal of DCs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura sets up Special Task Force to tackle organised crime
- Large presence of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean region: Navy chief
- India has offered a lot to common heritage of mankind: Spanish Ambassador
- Assam: Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop
- Manipur: Senapati youth wins Mister Heritage Intl’ 2023 1st runner up title
- C20 event begins in Sikkim, 22 countries in attendance