Assam: We have started preparations for LS polls, says Asom Gana Parishad

Guwahati: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Friday said that the party, which is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam, has started preparations for next year’s Lok Sabha election.
Bora, a state cabinet minister, said the party is working on strengthening its organizational base by holding Lok Sabha-wise workers’ meet.
“No decision has been taken yet on how many seats the party will seek to contest in the general election due next year. But we are confident that we will get our representatives in the Lok Sabha,” Bora said on the sidelines of an AGP workers’ meet here.
The AGP has a lone representative in the Rajya Sabha. It had contested in three seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP and other parties, but could not win any.
“We already had the party workers’ meet in four Lok Sabha constituency areas and this is the fifth one at Guwahati. We will also have such meets in every assembly constituency-wise soon … We have to strengthen our base to ensure that our candidates win and also so that we can help our allies win where AGP does not field its nominee,” he added.
Earlier, party MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita speaking to media persons claimed that the AGP will seek to contest four seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.
“But we have not discussed on probable candidates so far,” he AGP lawmaker said.
