Tezpur: In a bid to safeguard the economic interest of local weavers of Assam, Tezpur University presented the draft “Assam Gamosa Heritage Protection Bill 2023” to Minister of Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Urkhao Gwra Brahma here in a meeting on Monday, an official release said.
The draft bill was presented with the motive to revive the cultural artefact “Gamosa” through Intellectual Property management and is an outcome of the University Grants Commission (UGC) funded project titled “Reviving cultural artefact Gamosa through Intellectual Property management in Assam and innovative supply chain” under Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE)
The objective of the bill is to create a transnational Act through Parliament to revive the cultural artefact- Gamosa – in a manner that safeguards the economic as well as intellectual property rights of weaver (xipinie) and creates conducive impact for a regional innovation system on the basis of the geographical indication (GI) tag that has been already granted.
Dr Mridul Dutta, coordinator of the project, presented four areas of intervention, which are documentation of traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions of Gamosa institution, establishing standard operating procedure in Goxain Kapur, Thapona Kapur, Bihuwan, Dora Baran, and Tiyoni as enlisted in GI Gamosa of Assam, and implement blockchain solutions to ascertain client supply chain integrity and restrict design infringement.
Besides, a fruitful discussion was held for initiating a review of the document, legislative process, and ascent to the President of India with the participation of Minister of Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Registrar of Tezpur University Dr Biren Das, Former Dy. Director of Handloom & Textiles G Sarkar and other important dignitaries.
Assam Handloom Minister Brahma also appreciated the endeavour of the university and directed Handloom and Textiles Department to further examine the matter.
