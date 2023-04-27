Assam's Dimasa National Liberation Army signs peace pact with govt

New Delhi: The Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), an insurgent group operating mostly in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, on Thursday signed a peace agreement with the government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After the group signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the home minister said Assam no longer has any tribal militant group.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“With this, all tribal militant groups in Assam have joined the mainstream,” Shah said.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the DNLA will lay down the arms and abide by the Constitution. A total of 179 DNLA cadres will surrender their arms and ammunition.

The central and state governments will provide Rs 500 crore each for the development of the Dimasa tribal areas.

On September 2021, the DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months following an appeal by the chief minister. The ceasefire has been extended since then.

The DNLA announcement in 2021 came two weeks after the insurgent group allegedly fired upon on a convoy of seven trucks in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The DNLA was established in April 2019 seeking a sovereign territory for the Dimasa tribals and launched an armed insurgency to achieve its goal.

Also Read | Tezpur Univ prepares Assam Gamosa Heritage Bill to safeguard interests of weavers

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









