Assam's Dimasa National Liberation Army signs peace pact with govt

New Delhi: The Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), an insurgent group operating mostly in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, on Thursday signed a peace agreement with the government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
After the group signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the home minister said Assam no longer has any tribal militant group.
“With this, all tribal militant groups in Assam have joined the mainstream,” Shah said.
According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the DNLA will lay down the arms and abide by the Constitution. A total of 179 DNLA cadres will surrender their arms and ammunition.
The central and state governments will provide Rs 500 crore each for the development of the Dimasa tribal areas.
On September 2021, the DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months following an appeal by the chief minister. The ceasefire has been extended since then.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The DNLA announcement in 2021 came two weeks after the insurgent group allegedly fired upon on a convoy of seven trucks in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.
The DNLA was established in April 2019 seeking a sovereign territory for the Dimasa tribals and launched an armed insurgency to achieve its goal.
Also Read | Tezpur Univ prepares Assam Gamosa Heritage Bill to safeguard interests of weavers
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- TMC to start dharna in Delhi over MGNREGA funds for West Bengal
- 1 dead, 2 injured after illegal timber vehicle turns turtle in Garo Hills
- Can Chakma Council elections help BJP make inroads in Mizoram?
- Meghalaya: Northeast Regatta sets sail at Shillong’s Umiam Lake
- Assam Cabinet fixes parameters for appraisal of DCs
- Harsh timings, selective streaming ensures few will watch Indian Women’s League