GUWAHATI: The Kamalabari Satra in the river island of Majuli will collaborate with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for research on Satriya culture.

Satradhikar of Uttar Kamalabari Satra, Majuli Janardan Dev Goswami, who visited the university at Khanapara near here in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Wednesday said, Kamalabari Satra would collaborate with USTM for research on Satriya culture, for which discussion has already taken place between the two institutions.

In this context, USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, while speaking on the occasion, said that the university was already deliberating upon research on Satriya culture in Majuli.

A discussion between Satradhikar Janardan Dev Goswami along with other delegates from Majuli and USTM also took place to make a roadmap on how to proceed towards this objective.

The Uttar Kamalabari Satradhikar addressed more than 3000 students besides faculty members of USTM during his visit to the university which was aimed at inculcating awareness and research on Srimanta Sankardeva and his Neo Vaishnavite philosophy and culture.

The Satradhikar spoke about Srimanta Sankardeva and his Bhakti Movement, while acknowledging that the university’s students from Assam are well aware of Srimanta Sankardeva and his ‘Ek Saran Naam Dharma’.

“We need to spread Sankardeva’s ‘Bhakti Movement’, which is based on the principle of universal brotherhood. The Neo Vaishnavism philosophy was the enlightenment of the human conscience through universal love, and the literature has universal acceptance”, he said.

Emphasising ‘Mati Akhora’, a dance form which can be considered for fitness exercise, he stated that much before ‘Zumba’ came into the picture, Srimanta Sankardeva introduced this dance form.

“If anybody practices “Mati Akhora”, there is no need to go to the gym for fitness. These are the things we need to take care of and require research and publications. We talk about climate change and plantation these days, but Srimanta Sankardev had stressed the importance of plants and environment more than 600 years ago, when he said that one tree is equivalent to 10 children,” the Satradhikar said.

Earlier, on his arrival at USTM on Wednesday, Satradhikar Dev Goswami was felicitated with traditional gamosa, seleng sador and xorai by the USTM chancellor.

He was also greeted with a traditional “Gayan Bayan” performance, which was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries present.

Students of USTM also performed Borgeet and Satriya dance on the occasion.

