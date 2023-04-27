Assam Guv focuses on importance of cooperative management skill

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday emphasised on the importance of cooperative management skill to do well in today’s world.
The governor, during his tour to Sivasagar district, visited the Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management and held a meeting with its vice-chancellor, administrative officials, and faculty members.
Kataria expressed his keen interest in working with the university to promote cooperative education in this part of the country.
He asked the vice chancellor to send a comprehensive report about the varsity’s roadmap for the future. Kataria also urged all present at the meeting to serve the varsity diligently and stay motivated, even during difficult times.
The governor said that he has decided to hold meetings with all the VCs of central and state universities in Assam to address all their shortcomings.
He assured authorities of universities of his support to help them pursue their vision to strengthen the gamut of higher education in the state.
The governor also commended the exemplary position of the Sivasagar district in the realm of school education and highlighted the immense potential that the university holds in advancing its courses.
